Cal Poly Named Best in the West by US News & World Magazine 9.21.2023

The U.S. News & World report’s annual best colleges guidebook recently named Cal Poly as the best overall master’s-level university in the west for both public and private institutions.

Cal Poly has previously been rated in second place for two years behind the University of Portland. The magazine evaluated nearly 1,500 four-year bachelor’s degree-granting institutions. Western regional rankings include public and private institutions in 15 states that provide master’s-level programs, but few doctoral programs.

Cal Poly was also recognized as the number 1 most innovative school in the west, and the top school for veterans among public and private institutions that participate in federal initiatives, among several other high rankings.