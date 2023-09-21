CAPSLO Holds Info Session For Potential Parking Program in SLO 9.21.2023

Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo hosted an information session yesterday evening in front of the San Luis Obispo church of Nazarene to discuss plans to use its parking lot as a temporary parking site for the homeless.

CAPSLO homeless services manager, Jack Lahey, said that the proposed site would be smaller than the one at Railroad Square, being only 12 spots. He explained that if the church were incorporated into the rotating parking cycle, license plate placards would be assigned to registered vehicles to strictly limit who is allowed on site.

Site captains will be present to be a point of contact for CAPSLO and city officials, and that safety will remain its top concern.

City officials say four to six additional locations will need to be added to the rotating parking program before it gets started.