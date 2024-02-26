Hundreds Pack Mission in SLO to Honor Late Choir Direction 02.26.2024

Hundreds of people packed Mission San Luis Obispo on Saturday to take part in a memorial sing-along in honor of beloved San Luis Obispo choral director Gary Lamprecht.

Lamprecht died Wednesday, at the age of 78, leaving behind a lasting legacy of music for thousands of students and local performers. Lamprecht established the SLO Vocal Arts Ensemble in 1977, and as its musical director for the past 47 years, helped develop it into an internationally acclaimed choir that has performed around the world numerous times under his direction.

He was also a longtime teacher with the San Luis Coastal Unified School District before his retirement in 2007. Lamprecht was a two-time Teacher of the Year for the School District.