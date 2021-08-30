Caldor Fire 8.30.2021

The Caldor fire has forced more evacuations around the Tahoe basin. Last night, all residents on the California side of the lake Tahoe basin were warned to evacuate.

Cal Fire division chief Erich Schwab says the fire is moving about one-half mile each day. It’s been doing that for the last couple weeks. Schwab says it shows no sign of starting to slow down. Triple digit temperatures are exacerbating the fire.

The Caldor fire has burned nearly 245 square miles. It has destroyed 600 structures. 18,000 more structures are threatened.

Containment stands at 19%. Full containment is estimated to occur on September 8th, at the earliest.

A red flag warning for critical fire conditions was issued for today and tomorrow across the north sierra