Fire in Paso Destroys RV’s 8.30.2021

A fire at Sky River recreational vehicle dealership Saturday night destroyed three RV’s and damaged five others.

The fire broke out around 10:30 Saturday night.

That’s located at 2552 Theater drive. You’ve probably driven by it many times.

When the firefighters arrived at 10:30 Saturday night, they contained the flames to prevent them from spreading to a building on the property. The fire was extinguished by 10:45.

Three RV’s were destroyed. Five others suffered minor damage.

The estimated lost was $100,000. But fire fighters saved more than a million in property at Sky River RV’s Saturday night.