Creston Road Improvements Begin With Traffic Delays 07.13.2026

Phase 2 of the Creston road construction project will begin today, from Niblick road to just past Orchard drive.

Improvements include roadway rehabilitation and paving, utility upgrades, new sidewalks and ADA improvements, and a roundabout at Rolling Hills. To expedite the roundabout, public works says rolling hills road will be closed to through traffic from Creston road to golden hill, with access from Golden Hill road for residents and the Children’s Academy Montessori only.

Creston road is expected to remain open to traffic in both directions throughout the project, with lane adjustments and traffic controls as necessary. The full scope of the project will go through fall 2028.

Phase 2 of the Creston road corridor improvement project costs approximately $17.8 million.