Caltrans Holding Meeting For Highway 46 Project 9.25.2023

Caltrans has announced it will be holding a remote public meeting on Monday, October 2nd from 5:30 to 7 pm, to discuss a highway 46 east widening project.

The project would widen a 3.6 mile section of 46 east from a two-lane highway to a four-lane expressway. Caltrans says the project will be built from one mile west of Antelope road to just east of the San Luis Obispo/Kern county line. Caltrays also says they believe the project will not significantly impact the environment through a completed environmental study that is currently available for review online and at the Caltrans district 5 office in San Luis Obispo.

Members of the public can join the meeting on October 2nd using Caltrans’ website.