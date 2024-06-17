Jury Convicts SLO Man of Trespassing & Possession of Drugs For Sale 6.17.2024

A San Luis Obispo county jury has convicted 62-year-old John Patric Montgomery of trespassing and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

The DA’s office released a statement of this conviction, saying that on March 6th this year, police responded to a report that Montgomery was trespassing on private property, and had received two previous citations within a month that he was trespassing on the same property. Montgomery refused to leave, and he was ultimately placed under arrest for trespassing.

Police found 12 containers of methamphetamine, four narcotics pipes, $176 in cash, and 50 grams of methylsulfonylmethane. Methylsulfonylmethane is used to coat containers holding methamphetamine to prevent the drug from ‘sweating’ inside of the container.