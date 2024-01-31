City of Atascadero Announces Launch of New Website 01.31.2024

The city of Atascadero has announced the launch of its update to their website: atascadero.org.

The update provides “streamlined formatting and a user friendly experience across all devices” with residents, businesses, and visitors in mind. The website offers signature event highlights, project updates, public meetings, popular landmarks, open spaces, and attractions found in the city.

The city has also streamlined the website’s access to forms, permits applications, and a new credit card payment system to make it easier to do business online.

The website can also be translated into different languages for an inclusive online experience for all residents, business owners, and visitors of Atascadero.