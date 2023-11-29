Former CCC Fitness Owner Pleads Guilty to Illegal Recordings 11.29.2023

The San Luis Obispo county district attorney’s office announced yesterday evening that Cole Charles Corrigan has pleaded guilty to illegally video recording two patrons of the now closed CCC Fitness, and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The illegal recordings count as misdemeanors, and the gun charge is a felony, according to the DA’s office. The investigation on Corrigan was launched by the San Luis Obispo police department after a patron to Corrigan’s gym found a GoPro camera concealed by a white towel in a mop bucket in the women’s restroom at CCC Fitness.

Corrigan is scheduled to be sentenced December 19, 2023 in department 10 of the San Luis Obispo county superior court, and faces 364 days in county jail and formal probation.