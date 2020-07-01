Cambria Crash Victims Identified 7.01.2020

A Cambria man whose car crashed into a bakery back in 2017 will not face criminal charges. Charges dropped against 42-year-old Jeremy Ian Preston. He faced two felony charges, DUI and reckless driving causing injury.

His attorney, Ilan Funke-Bilu says Preston suffered a medical emergency before crashing into the French Corner Bakery on Main street in Cambria. Funke-Bilu says he’s gratified that the district attorney’s office made the right decision.

You may remember the incident. Just before eight in the morning, Preston was driving eastbound on Main street in downtown Cambria traveling between 50 and 60 miles per hour. He ran a stop sign at Burton drive and slammed into a parked car in the parking lot of the French Corner Bakery. That sent both vehicles into another parked car, and into the side of the occupied building.

Although a half-empty bottle of vodka was found in the vehicle, a breathalyzer and blood alcohol test came up negative. Preston told a CHP office that he had taken a sleep aid, an anti-seizure medication and an anti-depressant. Preston suffered a broken foot in the crash.

Three people inside the building were hospitalized for injuries they sustained when the vehicles crashed into the building causing the wall and windows to explode inward.