Roadwork on Spring Street 7.01.2020

Crews are removing the top three inches of old asphalt on the north end of Spring street as part of resurfacing. Sections of Spring Street north of 24th street are partially closed as the black-top is removed.

Ditus Esperanza of the Paso Robles Public Works Department says soft areas of the road will be reinforced before paving begins, probably in the next two weeks. Detours are set up to direct traffic around the sections of Spring street which are closed.

Paving work is also set to begin on Union road after the 4th of July weekend. Driver’s are advised to “Slow for the Cone Zone.”