Wade Horton Resignation 03.23.2023

We’re getting some more information about the abrupt resignation of San Luis Obispo county administrative officer Wade Horton.

Horton and the board emerged from closed session on Tuesday during the board meeting.

He reportedly resigned during closed session before a performance evaluation. That’s according to supervisor Bruce Gibson.

Jimmy Paulding wrote in his newsletter yesterday;

“Recently, the board decided to initiate a performance evaluation of CAO Wade Horton in closed session with the intent to discuss the work ahead, the state of the county organization and what resources are necessary to achieve positive outcomes for the county and community. “ End of quote.

When he emerged from closed session, Horton looked upset, according to one person at the meeting. Then his resignation was announced. Horton will work until May first.