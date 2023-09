Today is the final day to submit applications for the district 1 vacancy in the Paso Robles city council.

The appointee will serve through the November 2024 election cycle. The city says an applicant will be selected during a special meeting on Tuesday, September 26th at the emergency operations center, 900 Park street.

Next week will also be the community celebration of life for the late mayor Steve Martin on September 27th from 5:30 to 7 pm in the downtown city park.