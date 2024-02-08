Carbajal Introduces Bill For Spent Nuclear Fuel 02.08.2024

California representatives Salud Carbajal and Mike Levin introduced legislation last week that seeks to raise the safety standards on spent nuclear fuel.

A release by Carbajal’s office says the 100 Year Canister Act would require the nuclear regulatory commission to change the minimum design lifespan of canisters from the current 40 years to 100 years.

Salud Carbajal said this will raise “the confidence in nearby communities” for the safety of nuclear power plants, and describes the change as a “necessity” until there is an agreement for the final storage space for nuclear waste.

The release further says that congressman Carbajal continues to work in congress to achieve a permanent storage solution for spent nuclear fuel that is generated by Diablo Canyon.