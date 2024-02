Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Andrea Seastrand and Debbie Arnold to talk about issues in government and with taxes.

*Susan Shelley of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayer Association to talk about taxpayer protections on upcoming ballots.