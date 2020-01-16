Cat Woman Attempted Escape 1.16.2020

A woman who calls herself cat woman, tried to sneak out of a San Luis Obispo hospital while in custody of the sheriff’s department.

30-year-old Ashley Marie Moss of Atascadero was in custody in lieu of $50 thousand dollars bail for an ongoing felony burglary and grand theft case. After complaining of a nose bleed, she was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis. While she was in a hospital restroom, Moss attempted to escape from the facility. She removed a ceiling panel and tried to climb through it into the crawl space above the restroom. Deputies found her and placed her into custody. The cat woman is back in jail.

You may remember Moss was a key witness in the 2015 murder trial of Thomas Yanag, who was convicted of shooting to death a Paso Robles man, 32-year-old Marshal Savoy. Yanaga is serving 40 years to life for 2nd degree murder.

Moss is scheduled to be arraigned on the new charge this morning in San Luis Obispo superior court. Deputies say they will be keeping an eye on her.