Gang Members Charges 1.16.2020

The District Attorney’s office will not seek the death penalty for 3 alleged gang members accused of murdering an Oceano man. 41-year-old Daniel Fuentes senior knocked on the door of a neighbor on Beach street in Oceano. He told the resident he’d been shot. Then collapsed inside his home.

28-year-old Robert Garay of San Luis is accused of firing the gunshot that killed Fuentes.

His 21-year-old brother and another man are facing charges of first-degree murder, premeditated murder and street terrorism. Gang enhancements are also included in the charges because the murder was allegedly being committed for the benefit of a street gang, Oceano 13.

Yesterday in court, a Deputy District Attorney told the judge the DA’s office would not seek capital punishment in the case.