Cayocos Veterans Hall Renovation Team Seeking Donations 11.10.2023

Renovations continue for the Cayucos Veterans Hall restoration project, expected to be completed in 2024.

The team behind the restoration says that while the construction work will be finished, they do not have the necessary funds for providing equipment and furnishings needed to ensure “it is a first-class community center and venue.”

The group behind the project has already given 435 thousand dollars to the county to pay for its construction costs, according to the website, and is now requesting around a hundred thousand dollars in donation funds to provide the Veteran’s Hall with its furnishings.

Donations information can be found at restorecayucosvetshall.org.