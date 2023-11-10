CHP Provides Name & Description of Pursuit Suspect 11.10.2023

Earlier this week, King City and Templeton CHP officers were led on a high-speed pursuit for a black 2007 G35 Infiniti in the north county area on the US 101.

After crashing the vehicle, the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot. The passenger was arrested, while the driver evaded officers. CHP searched the area near San Miguel, but were unable to locale him, even with personnel and helicopters from three departments present.

Yesterday afternoon, CHP released a name and description of the wanted suspect: CHP is looking for 23-year-old Troy Deion Jones Webb, an African American male with black hair, brown eyes, 5’9”, and 145 pounds. He was last seen wear grey or dark-colored sweatpants and a similar hooded sweatshirt, possibly without shoes. He’s been last seen east of the US 101 in the San Miguel area, and may have been spotted near Cuesta college and Buena Vista drive.

Anyone who sees him is urged to call 911 immediately.