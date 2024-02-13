Cayucos Pier Reopened 02.13.2024

After its closure due to damage from the most recent storms, Cayucos pier has reopened as of Friday.

The county’s website says that Cal Fire crews noticed the pier was damaged, resulting in the closure. Though the damage was not major, they wanted to give engineers the opportunity to inspect it to ensure it was safe for the public.

The county of San Luis Obispo says the reopening will follow two limitations: a weekly observation by the engineer or county parks staff will be required, and the pier will be closed during high swell conditions.