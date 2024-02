A Celebration of Life for Julian Crocker, former County Superintendent of Schools will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Paso Robles Events Center from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Refreshments will be served courtesy of the Community Foundation, First5 San Luis Obispo, and the COE Foundation.

Dr. Crocker passed away in November of 2023 at the age of 81.