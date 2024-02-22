Sound Off – Thu 02/22/2024 – Erik Gorham

Karen Velie hosts “Sound Off” every Wednesday and Thursday. Karen brings a diverse range of guests to talk about the issues that affect us most. Tune in to the longest running talk show on the Central Coast – now in its sixth decade.

Sound Off guest(s):

*Erik Gorham on to discuss the owner of Giovanni’s Fish Market in Morro Bay, who is currently battling six felony charges, including possession of child pornography and possession of assault weapons.

*Then we are going to ask callers, what public official would you like to vote off the island and why: Ty Lewis, Bruce Gibson, John Hamon, Susan Funk or Heather Moreno.