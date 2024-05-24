Centennial Park Parking Lot Closed For Maintenance 5.23.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that the large parking lot at Centennial Park will be closed for necessary repairs, resurfacing, and striping.

The closure will take place from Tuesday, May 28th through Thursday, June 6th. On June 1st and 2nd, the parking lot will remain open.

The public will be notified if the project will need to go past June 6th. During the closure, visitors are requested to park on Nickerson drive and on neighborhood streets that run perpendicular to Nickerson drive.

Sidewalks leading into Centennial Park will remain open and accessible.