CHP Receives Grant For Child Passenger Safety 11.15.2023

The California Highway Patrol announced that it has partnered with the California office of traffic safety to implement the “California restraint safety education and training” campaign.

The campaign is boosted by an 850 thousand dollar federal grant, and focuses on reducing the number of children injured or killed in traffic crashes throughout California. CHP will host educational seminars, classes, and child seat inspections to accomplish these goals.

California law requires a child to be properly restrained in an appropriate child safety seat in the rear seat of the vehicle until they are at least eight years of age.