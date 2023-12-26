CFA Going on Statewide Strike in January 12.26.2023

Last week, the California Faculty Association announced that its board unanimously called for a system-wide strike in late January.

The CFA has been in talks with California State University campuses to negotiate an annual salary increase for its members, gender neutral staff bathrooms and changing rooms, changes to police interactions with union members, extending paid parental leave, manageable workloads for more support and engagement with students, and more.

Strikes took place in Pomona, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and Sacramento in the first week of December. Now, a system-wide strike will take place between January 22nd, and January 26th.

CFA says that the strikes can be called off, depending on the results of their upcoming meeting with CSU management in early January.