Cheap Trick & Sublime w/Rome Performing at CA Mid-State Fair 5.14.2024

The California Mid-State Fair announced that Sublime with Rome will be performing in concert on July 19th in the Chumash grandstand arena as part of the Michelob ultra concert series.

Sublime with Rome’s greatest hits include “Santeria,” “What I Got,” and “Badfish.” The fair also announced that Cheap Trick will be performing Friday, July 26th.

Cheap Trick, entering its 50th anniversary year, is a rock n’ roll band beloved everywhere, with singles such as “California Man,” “Dream Police,” and their worldwide number 1 hit single “The Flame.”

Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday, May 17th at 10 am to the general public, and are $50 for Sublime with Rome, and $40 for Cheap Trick.

The mid-state fair says that this year will allow registered local fans 1-hour early access to purchase tickets under their new “Local Fan of the Fair” program. Tickets can be purchased at: midstatefair.com. The California Mid-State Fair runs July 17th through the 28th.