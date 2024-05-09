City of Atascadero Hosting Bike to Work Event 5.09.2024

The city of Atascadero announced they will be holding an event in celebration of ‘Bike to Work’ week.

The “Pedal to the Gardens” event will take place at historic city hall on Tuesday, May 14th from 8 to 9 am. All are invited to join the city for this event, which will feature a light breakfast and refreshments to thank and recognize community members who bike to work.

Attendees will also be given the opportunity to learn more about the upcoming El Camino Real downtown infrastructure enhancement project, which will incorporate multi-modal features to increase pedestrian, bicyclists, and transit access.