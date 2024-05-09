Mass Casualty Incident Drill at SLO Co Airport 5.309.2024

Next week, the San Luis Obispo county airport will be conducting a mass casualty incident drill in compliance with federal aviation administration regulations.

A release by the county airport says that the primary objective of the drill is to test and enhance the emergency response capabilities of the airport in the event of a mass casualty incident. Members of the public may notice an increase in activity from various agencies and emergency response teams.

The release also says that there may be simulated smoke and fire visible during the drill. The airport reminds the public that these are intentional, and are part of the realistic scenario being enacted for training purposes.

The drill will take place next week on Wednesday, May 15th.