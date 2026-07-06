Robert Isom Warns Against Burdens Facing California Farmers 07.06.2026

Robert Isom, president and CEO of the Western Tree Nut Association and California Cotton Ginners and Growers Association, warned against the rapid growing burdens facing California farmers.

Isom said they face challenges regarding a single-use plastic packaging law, growing competitive disadvantages compared to other states, and water troubles. Water is one of the central themes in Isom’s message, saying that despite reservoirs sitting on or above historical averages, many west-side growers continue to receive only 25 percent water allocations.

Isom also said rats and gophers have destroyed massive irrigation systems while chewing through drip tubing in search of water. Combined crop losses now represent hundreds of millions of dollars. On top of it all, isom highlighted that regulatory proposals and restrictions continue to climb for california farmers.

Isom emphasized the importance of the upcoming state gubernatorial election as one of the most consequential for the future of agriculture.