City of Paso Robles Reports Record Attendance For 4th of July Celebration 07.07.2026

Photo Credit Brittany App

The city of Paso Robles fourth of July celebration brought in a record attendance for America’s 250th birthday.

The city says they estimate about 10,000 to 12,000 residents and visitors gathered at Barney Schwartz park, up from previous years when higher estimates were close to just 10,000. The city thanks cooler weather and the significance of America’s 250th anniversary for the increased attendance.

Although there was light rain when the fireworks show concluded, the weather held long enough for most attendees to enjoy the celebration and make their way to vehicles before real showers began.

The city says they event concluded with no major safety incidents.