Protecting What Matters 07.07.2026

Protecting What Matters with Barry J. Fisher. The goal of this show is to help listeners become better shoppers and buyers of services and products designed to protect various aspects of our lives and businesses. These will include insurance, wealth creation and management, health, medical, as well as personal wellbeing and safety. Please call into the show with questions (805) 238-5775 (KPRL) or email: [email protected].

Today’s Guest(s):

*Nuclear Physicist, James Walker, CEO — Nano Nuclear Energy, Inc. Why next generation micro reactors may be the answer to creating carbon free energy. The components of Nano Nuclear Energy’s vertically integrated energy supply chain. Progress and next steps in deploying the first micro reactors in the United States.

*Greg Haskin, Executive Director – Coalition of Labor, Agriculture & Business (COLAB). More nonsense and lawsuits over the Oceano Dunes; will this story ever go away? Unpacking Measure H = the San Luis Obispo Council of Governments sales tax increase initiative. Other SLO County issues and news to watch as we enjoy the Midstate Fair and summer!