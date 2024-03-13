City of Paso Seeking Sponsors For 4th of July Celebration 03.13.2024

The city of Paso Robles announced that it will once again be hosting its Fourth of July Celebration at Barney Schwartz park, partnered with Travel Paso.

The city says it is calling on local businesses and organizations to become sponsors for the event. Organizers are planning for even more fun and activities for attendees, as 2023 saw close to 10 thousand guests.

Sponsorship opportunities for this event range from monetary donations to in-kind contributions of goods and services. Sponsors will receive recognition for their support through social media, event flyers, and signage. Sponsors will also be honored with a VIP/Sponsor zone that includes food, beverages, reserved parking, and prime viewing of the fireworks.

For more information on how to become a sponsor, visit: prcity.com/july4.