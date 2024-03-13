CHP Identifies & Arrests Driver of Fatal Crash on Creston 03.13.2024

Earlier this week, the California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash that took place on Creston road early Sunday morning.

The driver of a 2008 BMW 328i was traveling “at a high rate of speed” west of Neal Springs road, where he veered to the right for an “unknown reason.” The vehicle overturned multiple times, ejecting its three passengers.

Two received major injuries, and one was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver fled the scene shortly after. CHP says that they identified and located the suspect driver later that same day at around 11:25 am.

CHP identified him as 20-year-old Angel Melquiades Ramos, and he was arrested for felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter.

The investigation is still ongoing.