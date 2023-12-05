City of Paso Urges Community to Keep Storm Drains Clear 12.05.2023

The city of Paso Robles encourages community members to keep the water flow of storm drains clear by sweeping up fall leaves and removing potential hazards.

Weather forecasts predict a wet winter, and the city is calling on residents to maintain the cleanliness of storm drains to reduce the likelihood of flooding this winter.

The city encourages residents to sweep or mow fallen leaves, dispose of them properly in green waste bins, and encourage neighbors and local businesses to participate in leaf-sweeping efforts.