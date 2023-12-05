New Fire Station Open in Paso Robles 12.05.2023

Press Release Fire Station 3 Opening

The city of Paso Robles has announced the opening of fire station 3, located at 2924 Union road.

The station will reinforce the existing emergency response system, improve response times to areas outside of the 4-minute response zones, and assist with future growth and development. The station is staffed daily with three firefighters.

It was funded with a combination of development impact fees and Measure J-20 funds. The fire and emergency services department thanks the community for supporting and approving measure J-20.

The city says that a training center and additional office space for the community risk reduction division are planned for future phases of the Union road project.

A ribbon cutting event and open house for the station will occur in the spring.