Helios Dayspring Update 10.08.2021

This week, the city of San Luis Obispo terminated the permit for Natural Healing Center’s commercial cannabis operation. The business will not be allowed to open a cannabis storefront in the city.

City officials say the applicant, Helios Dayspring, submitted false information about criminal misconduct in the business’s permit application.

In July, Dayspring was charged in federal court with bribery and failing to report millions of dollars in income to the IRS. Dayspring admitted to bribing the late county supervisor, Adam Hill. Dayspring also attempted to bribe former Grover Beach mayor John Shoals. Shoals refused the bribe. At a lunch meeting he left the bag of cash on the table.

In their news release, the city of San Luis makes no mention of the abrupt departure of mayor Heidi Harman. She was a strong proponent of cannabis. She recently resigned as mayor and moved to Santa Cruz.