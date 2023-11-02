SLO Co Homeless Services Div Requesting Community Feedback 11.02.2023

The San Luis Obispo county’s homeless services division is asking for residents to complete a survey to help guide its use of federal dollars received from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The county says 3.1 million dollars are expected to be received in 2024, which may be used to support affordable housing, community development, and homeless assistance programs. Responses to the annual survey are anonymous, and will be used in implementing the county’s five-year consolidated plan and annual action plan.

A public hearing and presentation of the community development needs assessment will be provided during the board of supervisors meeting that is scheduled for November 28th.

The survey can be found at: slocounty.gov/communitydevelopment.