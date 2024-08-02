Clerk Recorder’s Office Statement on Potential DDOS Attacks on Voting Websites 8.02.2024

The FBI and Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency recently released a public service announcement on the impact of a potential DDOS attack for the upcoming general election.

The announcement was made available on the county clerk recorder’s website, saying the impact of such an attack would interfere with election information, but not the election process.

The clerk recorder’s office says DDOS attacks slow down the accessibility of an internet-accessible server by flooding it with requests, potentially restricting the flow of public information by preventing voter access from websites containing information on where to vote.

However, the clerk-recorder’s office says these types of attacks do not compromise internal systems, underlying data, prevent a voter from casting a ballot, disrupt the ability to tabulate votes, or compromise the integrity of any ballots cast.