The next coffee with the city manager event for Paso Robles will be Friday, January 12th at 7:30 in the morning.

The event will take place at Patina at California Coast Beer Co., 1346 Railroad street. The topic for Friday’s event is the strategic plan to address homelessness.

Community Services Department director Angelica Fortin will be presenting the strategic plan, and she and city manager Ty Lewis will be fielding questions.