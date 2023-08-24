US 101 SB Rest Area Near Camp Roberts Now Open 8.23.2023

The US 101 Southbound Camp Roberts safety roadside rest area reopened to the public yesterday morning at 10 am.

The facility has gone through extensive renovations since May of 2021. Newton Construction and Management of San Luis Obispo oversaw the 4.2 million dollar construction project.

Part of the project has added new fiberglass septic tanks, piping, and an automated infrastructure monitoring system. A release by Caltrans says the electric vehicle charging station will remain offline pending delivery and installation of a new cell signal power module, and there is currently no estimated reopening date for the northbound rest area.

The rest areas near Santa Barbara county will likewise remain closed following winter storm damage and ongoing emergency highway repair work.