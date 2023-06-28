New Atascadero City Manager 06.28.2023

Last night was the second to last meeting attended by current Atascadero city manager Rachelle Rickard.

Rickard announced her retirement in early March, with 26 years in service to the city.

The council unanimously approved the appointment of former Pismo Beach city manager Jim Lewis back in May. Lewis will officially be sworn in on July 10th on the steps of historic city hall, while he and Rachelle will continue working together until then to ensure a smooth transfer.

Lewis’s position officially begins on July 1st.