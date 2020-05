In southern California, a republican flips a congressional seat from democrat.

Mike Garcia elected over democrat Christy Smith. It’s the first time the GOP has flipped a blue Califonria congressional district since 1998.

Some say it may be a harbinger of the future as Californians get fed up with Supreme Dictator Governor Gavin Newsom’s shut down and the impact it’s having on the state and the California middle class.

The Special election in Wisconsin also went to a Republican.