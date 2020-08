San Luis Obispo county public health department reported 34 new cases of the coronavirus yesterday.

Since March, 21 San Luis Obispo county residents who had the virus died. Of those 21 people, 15 were over the age of 85. They were living in nursing homes or assisted living. All of them had underlying health issues. 2300 people have completely recovered.

Most of those 2,700 people in San Luis Obispo county who had the virus experienced mild symptoms.