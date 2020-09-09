Corona Flu SLO Update 9.09.2020

County health officer Penny Borenstein says the county found 71 new coronavirus cases over the extended Labor Day weekend.

In the north county, there were 11 new cases each in Paso Robles and Atascadero. Two in San Miguel and one in Shandon.

So far, 3,145 county residents have tested positive for Covid-19. The vast majority completely recovered from the illness.

Despite warnings back in March of widespread hospitalization and hundreds of deaths in our county, only 22 have died. 16 of those people were over the age of 85. All had underlying issues.

As far as hospitalization, although the county health officer prepared 1300 beds to accommodate mass suffering from Covid-19, the greatest number of hospital beds needed at anyone time is under 30.

Most of the 3,145 county residents had mild cases of Covid-19. That’s out of a population of 285 thousand people.