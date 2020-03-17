Coronavirus 3.17.2020

The coronavirus has reached Atascadero. Atascadero mayor Heather Moreno making an announcement on the city’s website. You can watch the entire video on the Atascadero city website. It’s about 3 minutes long. In it Heather reminds viewers to wash their hands, stay home if they’re sick and distance themselves if they can, particularly if they’re over the age of 65.

The Atascadero city council is conducting an emergency meeting this afternoon at the historic rotunda to declare a city emergency in light of the coronavirus reaching Atascadero.