Coronavirus 3.24.2020

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THAT SIX NEW PATIENTS HAVE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONA-VIRUS. THAT BRINGS THE TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES IN THE COUNTY TO 33. THAT INCLUDES TWO PATIENTS WHO ARE HOSPITALIZED; ONE IN ICU. TWO ARROYO GRANDE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

THERE HAVE BEEN NO LOCAL DEATHS FROM THE VIRUS. ONE PERSON HAS BEEN HOSPITALIZED IN THE COUNTY.

THE SHELTER AT HOME PROGRAM CONTINUES. COUNTY COUNSEL RITA NEAL OUTLINED THE PROGRAM LAST WEEK.

RITA NEAL SAYS THE COUNTY IS ALLOWING SOME BUSINESSES TO CONTINUE OPERATION FOR THE TIME BEING,

COUNTY COUNSEL RITA NEAL EXPLAINING RESTRICTIONS IMPOSED ON RESIDENTS IN SAN LUIS OBSIPO COUNTY

DR. WARREN FRANKL OF TEMPLETON SAYS HE THINKS PEOPLE ARE OVER REACTING TO CORONA-VIRUS.

FIFTY MILLION PEOPLE DIED IN THE SPANISH FLU PANDEMIC OF 1918.

DR. FRANKEL SAYS MEDICAL CARE BACK THEN WAS VERY DIFFERENT FOR PATIENTS,

DR. FRANKEL SAYS HE THINKS THOSE WHO ARE SICK SHOULD BE QUARANTINED. AND THOSE WHO ARE MOST VULNERABLE SHOULD BE ISOLATED. BUT HE FEELS SHUTTING DOWN THE ENTIRE ECONOMY IS GOING TO CREATE MORE PROBLEMS THAN THE VIRUS. MORE ON THAT TOMORROW HERE ON KPRL.