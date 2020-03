CLOUDY SKIES TODAY, WITH SOME SUNSHINE MIXED IN.

ONLY ABOUT A 10% CHANCE OF SHOWERS.

THE RAINFALL TOTALS FOR THE RAIN SUNDAY AND EARLY MONDAY….

PASO ROBLES AIRPORT 0.6 TENTHS OF AN INCH

TEMPLETON FIVE TENTHS

SANTA MARGARITA 7 TENTHS

ATASCADERO SEVEN TENTHS

CRESTON SEVEN TENTHS. CAMBRIA ONE HALF INCH.

SEASON TOTALS BRINGING PASO ROBLES CLOSE TO THE SEASON AVERAGE. 9.6 INCHES SO FAR THIS SEASON.

THE AVERAGE AT THIS POINT IS 11.1 INCHES.

MORE ON THE WEATHER COMING UP.