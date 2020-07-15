Coronavirus 7.15.2020

San Luis Obispo county reports another 72 new cases of coronavirus confirmed in San Luis Obispo county. That brings the total number of coronavirus to 10078 since they began counting in mid March.

County health officer Penny Borenstein says the testing is getting more difficult. The demand is slowing the process. You may have to wait a week to get tested. Most of the county residents who tested positive for coronavirus have completely recovered.

359 others are recovering at home.

14 are hospitalized.

Six local residents have died from the virus.

All over the age of 60.

All but one over the age of 70.

The most recent victim was over 90.

Most had underlying issues.

So, 1078 cases out of a population of 285 thousand people.