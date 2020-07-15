PRJUSD 7.15.2020

The superintendent of the Paso Robles school district to talk to parents tonight about the upcoming school year.

Dr. Curt Dubost sending out an announcement about the talk tonight.

We hope this message finds you and your loved ones well and healthy.

This evening, July 15 at 6 pm, superintendent Curt Dubost and director of student services Nate Maas will be holding a live-streamed conversation surrounding our district planning for the upcoming return to school.

Then they list the website where you can catch the live streamed conversation.

That’s at six this evening.